Flash flood devastates Human Sanctuary in Idyllwild

Idyllwild, Calif. (KESQ) - Just days before celebrating its one-year anniversary, A Human Sanctuary — a therapeutic healing space nestled in the Idyllwild mountains—was devastated by a sudden flash flood that swept through the community, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The flood destroyed critical infrastructure on the property including recently completed fencing and walkways designed for workshops and children’s nature programs.

In the wake of the disaster, the co-founder and their team are rallying support to rebuild. Financial donations are being requested to fund essential repairs, including more sustainable fencing, improved drainage solutions, and restoration of the pathways. Volunteers are also needed to help clear debris from the yard and creek bed.

