Democrats of the Desert hold rally blaming Rep. Ken Calvert, GOP for government shutdown

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - On the first day of the federal government shutdown, a group of local activists is holding a sidewalk rally outside the Palm Desert office of Representative Ken Calvert (R-CA), to what they say is GOP responsibility for the stalled negotiations that led to the shutdown.

The event, organized by Democrats of the Desert and allied groups, is place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, along the sidewalk at 74585 Fred Waring Drive.

Organizers say the goal of the rally is to draw attention to the local impact of the federal closure and to hold elected officials accountable.

