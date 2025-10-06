Celebration honoring philanthropist Harold Matzner set in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A celebration of life honoring philanthropist Harold Matzner will take place later this month in Palm Desert, it was announced today.

The event will be open to the public and will be held at 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at McCallum Theatre, 73000 Fred Waring Drive.

The service will feature tributes from family, friends and community leaders followed by a reception.

Matzner, who died at the age of 88 on Sept. 4 in Palm Springs from a brief illness, was affectionately known as "Mr. Palm Springs" and was chairman of the Palm Springs Film Festival.

He was laid to rest on Sept. 10 in a private ceremony attended by close family members.

Matzner donated more than $85 million to local nonprofits, health care, education and arts for more than four decades, according to his website.

Recipients of his donations included Eisenhower Health, DAP Health, The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, Palm Springs Art Museum, Find Food Bank, LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert and McCallum Theatre.

Matzner was also credited with revitalizing the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

He is survived by his partner Shellie Reade, his son Devin and his daughter Laura.

Anyone unable to attend the service can view the livestream, which will begin at 4:30 p.m., on haroldmatzner.com.