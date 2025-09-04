Harold Matzner, prominent Coachella Valley philanthropist, dead at 88

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Harold Matzner, a prominent entrepreneur, humanitarian, and philanthropist in the Coachella Valley, has died at the age of 88.

News Channel 3 confirmed Matzner was pronounced dead at Eisenhower Health Thursday afternoon.

Matzner served as the chair of the Palm Springs International Film Festival and Film Awards for more than 20 years. He stepped down from the position in April 2023.

Matzner was born in 1937, in Newark, New Jersey, he made his fortune in advertising and marketing.

He lived on the West Coast for more than 30 years, calling the Coachella Valley home.

Matzner is one of the Coachella Valley's largest donors to philanthropy and has contributed more than $70 million to area non-profits since 2000.

Among the many local charities benefiting from his philanthropic efforts are the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center, AIDS Assistance Program, Desert Symphony, American Cancer Society, The Living Desert, Cabot’s Pueblo Museum, Coachella Valley Symphony, General Patton Memorial Museum, ACT for MS, College of the Desert, Eisenhower Medical Center, Desert AIDS Project, Desert Cancer Foundation, Palm Springs Animal Shelter, Jewish Family Services of the Desert, American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), StandWithUs, Neuro Vitality Center, Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre, Temple Isaiah, Bighorn BAM (Behind a Miracle), Tools for Tomorrow, Palm Springs Air Museum, Mizell Senior Center, Well in the Desert, FIND Food Bank, Pegasus Riding Academy, LGBTQ The Center, Equality California, and the Human Rights Campaign.

He was also the owner of the popular Palm Springs restaurant, Spencer's. He was also Chairman of CBA Industries on the East Coast.

Matzner is credited with the key leadership role in creating Palm Springs’ Measure J (a 1% sales tax increase that has helped to fund a $200 million downtown revitalization program, while providing an additional surplus of $12 million per year to rebuild the city’s infrastructure).

In 2006, Matzner was honored with a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars, which is located at the foot of his friend Sonny Bono’s statue in the heart of Palm Springs, at 155 S Palm Canyon Drive.