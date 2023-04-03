Harold Matzner steps down from Palm Springs International Film Festival; Nachhattar Chandi named as chairman

Long-time chair of the Palm Springs International Film Festival and Film Awards Harold Matzner has stepped down from his role, the organization confirms to News Channel 3.

The organization issued this statement:

On Monday, April 3, Harold Matzner will step down as Chairman of the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Nachhattar Chandi will become the new chairman beginning today overseeing the Palm Springs International Film Society and the upcoming Palm Springs International Film Festival taking place January 4-15, 2024.

Matzner served as Chairman starting in 2000 and was instrumental in turning the Palm Springs International Film Festival and Film Awards into a world-class event and a key stop during awards season. He will continue to be active in the film festival and Film Awards.

Nachhattar Chandi is President and CEO of Chandi Group USA. He is a recognized and honored leader with more than 30 years’ experience and is a decisively driven entrepreneur who owns and operates over 30 businesses, with over 700 employees across the Coachella Valley and throughout the state of California.

Palm Springs International Film Festival