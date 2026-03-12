Skip to Content
Supervisor Manuel Perez visits Blythe’s Palo Verde Hospital amid county takeover

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 12:08 PM
Published 9:53 AM

BLYTHE, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County's Fourth District Supervisor Manuel Perez is visiting Palo Verde Hospital Thursday to check in on the county's progress running the hospital.

The rural facility was taken over by the county last month after filing for Chapter 9 bankruptcy and running low on funds.

A 180-day stabilization plan approved by the hospital board and county leaders has since deployed a strike team in charge of running the hospital's day-to-day operations.

Tonight, News Channel 3 is speaking with Supervisor Perez on the changes that still need to be made to keep the hospital open.

Athena Jreij

