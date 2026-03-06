What Riverside County’s 180-day stabilization plan means for Blythe’s Palo Verde Hospital

BLYTHE, Calif. (KESQ) - After Palo Verde Healthcare District's approval of Riverside County's 180-day stabilization plan, Blythe officials say the difference is already noticeable.

PVHD approved the plan in February, setting the stage for a county strike team, led by Riverside University Health, to lead administrative duties at the hospital for the next 6 months.

Earlier this week, Riverside County also ratified a series of measures to expedite funding measures and loans to the hospital.

Tonight, News Channel 3 is breaking down what these measures mean for the troubled hospital, and how officials expect to see improvements.