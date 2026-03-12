Skip to Content
Heat Alert

Triple digits in the forecast as the weekend approaches

today at 6:31 AM
High pressure builds in across the region, and the warming continues. Expect upper 90s and lower 100s through the weekend and most of next week, too.

Heat advisories are popping up along the coast and into the Inland Empire for both today and tomorrow, but expect more advisories.

Highs today make it into the middle 90s and will continue to climb through the weekend.

No relief next week! Temps jump to the 105 range by midweek, so beat the heat by seeking shade, drinking plenty of water and other hydrating beverages and stay in the AC when you can!

