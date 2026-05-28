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Local Forecast

Breezy & cooler than normal through tomorrow

By
Updated
today at 6:16 AM
Published 6:00 AM

An area of low pressure to our North will continue to spin in breezy conditions and keep daytime highs well below normal through tomorrow.

Highs today will hover in the lower 80s, similar to yesterday afernoon.

Winds are lighter today, but will remain breezy through tomorrow evening.

Into the weekend, we warm up, hitting triple digits by Sunday. All of next week will see highs in the lower 100s as we kick off June.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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