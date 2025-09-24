Closure of Palo Verde Hospital in Blythe could impact local valley hospitals

BLYTHE, Calif. (KESQ) - On the "brink of collapse," that's how officials from Blythe and those locally describe the condition of Palo Verde Hospital.

They say the hospital is now looking at filing bankruptcy and has just days of cash flow on hand. Since May, the hospital has suspended intake of patients and surgeries, with only an ER left.

Those in Blythe say this means residents can't get care near them, and are having to travel nearly 2 hours to the Coachella Valley to seek care at hospitals like JFK Memorial Hospital or Eisenhower Health.

On Thursday, the Riverside County LAFCO will decide the next steps for the hospital, and examine if dissolving the board into a local healthcare district is possible.

Tune in tonight as News Channel 3 speaks with those officials on how this impacting local residents and the care they seek.