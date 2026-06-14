Staying hot for the start of the workweek

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – The heat is staying on as we prepare for the start of another workweek. Conditions are staying fairly consistent compared to what we experienced over the weekend, albeit with moisture improvements.

The influx of monsoonal moisture in our area is tapering off. Our dew point temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40s and low 50s through most of the valley, which is better than the 50s and 60s we were seeing at times. By Wednesday, this added moisture should be gone completely.

As far as the heat is concerned, we're continuing to warm quickly each day. Triple digits are expected by lunchtime as we crank it up near 110°F for daytime highs in the low desert.

We stay above average by about five to seven degrees across the valley. Seasonal is considered near 104°F for this time of year.

Expect a few seasonal breezes to close out the evenings over the next few days, though still with highs near 110°F. As a low pressure system starts moving through SoCal on Thursday, though, those winds will pick up considerably. That should help our temperatures return closer – if not below – the seasonal mark into next weekend.

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