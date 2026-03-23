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Traffic changes coming to Indio as festival season approaches

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Published 10:51 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of Indio is preparing for its busy festival season with the temporary closure of Avenue 50 between Monroe Street and Madison Street from March 23 through May 4, 2026. The closure comes as the city gets ready to host the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in mid-April and the Stagecoach Festival later that month at the Empire Polo Club.

Residents can expect heavier traffic, longer commutes, and increased congestion as vehicles are redirected to detours such as Highway 111, Dr. Carreon Boulevard, Avenue 48, and Avenue 52.

The announcement follows traffic issues reported last year during Weekend 1, including gridlock.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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