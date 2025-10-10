One dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Mecca

Update:

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday Night in Mecca.

According to California Highway Patrols' incident page and City News Service, the crash was reported just after 6:30 near Grapefruit Boulevard and 66th Avenue. The victim was found lying on the ground in that area.

CAL FIRE confirmed the pedestrian was rushed to a local trauma center with major injuries. It is not clear whether the victim died during transport to or at the hospital.

We are still waiting to hear back from the California Highway Patrol for additional information. Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.

Original Report:

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - A pedestrian was rushed to a local trauma center with major injuries after being struck by a vehicle Friday night in Coachella, CAL FIRE confirmed.

The crash was reported just after 6:30 near the intersection of Grapefruit Boulevard and Avenue 54.

Details on the crash were not available. We have reached out to the California Highway Patrol for additional information.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.