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Report: Coachella Valley Lakers head coach Zach Guthrie promoted to NBA side

KESQ / CV Lakers
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Published 6:07 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The head coach of the Coachella Valley Lakers has been moved to the NBA side, leaving their G-League affiliate without a head coach ahead of its debut season in the desert later this year.

Zach Guthrie, coach of the then South Bay Lakers, is now a Lakers assistant coach and head of player development, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania reported on Friday.

Guthrie guided South Bay to the G League's best record last season in his first year as head coach.

There has been no word on who could take over the bench for the Coachella Valley Lakers.

The Coachella Valley Lakers will play their home games at Acrisure Arena beginning in the 2026-27 G-League season, which is set to start in November.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the CV Lakers.

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