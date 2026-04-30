Los Angeles Lakers relocating G League team to Coachella Valley starting next season

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – The Los Angeles Lakers' G League team has a new home.

The Lakers announced Thursday, April 30 they are relocating their NBA G League team from El Segundo to the Coachella Valley.

Introducing: The Coachella Valley Lakers ☀️



Beginning with the 2026-27 season, the Lakers G League team will play home games at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert. pic.twitter.com/lAFhcCGC3q — Coachella Valley Lakers (@CValleyLakers) April 30, 2026

Formerly the South Bay Lakers, the team will be renamed the Coachella Valley Lakers and play home games at Acrisure Arena.

The Coachella Valley Lakers' first season will begin in November 2026.

Representatives with the Los Angeles Lakers said in a press release that this move to the desert would be the perfect place for the team and fans.

“I have enjoyed a long-time relationship with Jerry and Jeanie Buss, Lon Rosen and Linda Rambis,” said Oak View Group Senior Partner Irving Azoff in a press release. “And I am beyond thrilled to have the Coachella Valley Lakers call OVG’s Acrisure Arena their home. Go Lakers.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have built a partnership with Acrisure Arena in recent years, having played four preseason games over last three seasons.

“Moving the Lakers G League team to the Coachella Valley is an incredible opportunity for the organization,” said Los Angeles Lakers President of Business Operations Lon Rosen in a press release. “The Lakers have had a strong presence in the region for decades, from the Showtime Lakers holding training camp in the 1980s to more recent preseason games. We are looking forward to extending that experience and becoming a staple for Coachella Valley sports and entertainment."

Originally started as the Los Angeles D-Fenders in 2006, the team played at Staples Center before relocating to the Toyota Sports Center in El Segundo. It was rebranded as the South Bay Lakers in 2017 and became one of the first G League teams directly owned and operated by an NBA franchise.

During the 2025-26 season, the team posted a 26-10 regular-season record, securing the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Over the past two decades, the Lakers’ G League team has recorded 60 NBA call-ups across 38 players.

Organizers announced season ticket deposits are open to the public starting Thursday, April 30 and are available online at coachellavalleylakers.com.

HOCKEY AND HOOPS

Acrisure Arena will now be the home to a pair of professional affiliate franchises, the Coachella Valley Firebirds (Seattle Kraken) and Coachella Valley Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers), further cementing the Coachella Valley's community growth and interest in sports.

The Firebirds are currently in their fourth season as a franchise, while the Lakers will make their debut next year.

Opened December 2022, Acrisure Arena can seat around 11,000 fans.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more information on the Coachella Valley Lakers.