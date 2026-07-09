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Firebirds unveil 2026-27 regular season schedule, open fifth AHL season at home on Oct. 2

KESQ / Firebirds
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Updated
today at 3:30 PM
Published 12:24 PM

The countdown to another season of hockey in the Coachella Valley is officially underway.

The Coachella Valley Firebirds announced their 2026-27 American Hockey League regular season schedule on Thursday, revealing a 72-game slate that begins Friday, Oct. 2, with a home opener against the Ontario Reign at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

Entering their fifth season as the AHL affiliate of the NHL's Seattle Kraken, the Firebirds will once again face every team in the Pacific Division while also taking on the Texas Stars from the Central Division.

Fans can expect familiar game times throughout the season. Weekday home contests will begin at 7 p.m. PT, while Saturday home games are scheduled for 6 p.m. PT. Sunday home games will feature either 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. start times. One notable exception comes on New Year's Eve, when the Firebirds will host a special 5 p.m. puck drop on Thursday, Dec. 31.

The full schedule remains subject to change, with game dates, opponents and start times potentially adjusted throughout the season.

The Firebirds also announced that information regarding single-game tickets, additional ticket packages, promotional nights and theme nights will be released at a later date.

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