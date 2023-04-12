Skip to Content
Safety tips for hitting the hiking trails in the valley

We're looking at hiker safety here in the valley after someone died on a trail in Palm Springs, and authorities responded to three rescue calls Tuesday.

Nathan Gunkel with Palm Springs Fire Department said they're already seeing an increase in hiker rescues.

"We're not even at the peak of our season, and people just already are coming up to unprepared and not planning ahead correctly," said Gunkel.

One of the three calls for rescue Tuesday was for a hiker who died in the water at the Tahquitz Canyon waterfalls. Gunkel said you're not allowed to swim in the water there because of how dangerous it can be.

"Once your feet aren't on the ground, you can get swept downstream very quickly, and there's a lot of other items in the water that can catch you-- you can get stuck on," said Gunkel.

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens' conservation director, Dr. James Danoff-Burg, hikes often.

"We have four species of rattlesnake in the valley. So watch out for those," said Danoff-Burg. "Just steer clear, be aware, don't step on anything that looks like a snake."

The main thing to keep in mind is hydration.

"If you are going to be out for multiple hours, three, four hours, take a gallon with you. Going out with just a single bottle on a long hike is really inadvisable," said Danoff-Burg.

That is a gallon of water per person. Also, he says it's important to start hydrating well before you even arrive at the trails. Despite the heat, Danoff-Burg said getting outside is still worth it if done so safely.

"We're the epicenter of biodiversity. You have to get out and see these amazing places," said Danoff-Burg.

