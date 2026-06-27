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Weather

Windy Weekend, Cooler Conditions for the Coachella Valley

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Published 4:23 PM

A much cooler-than-normal pattern will stick around across the Coachella Valley through much of next week as a large area of low pressure remains pretty much parked along the West Coast.

High temps will continue running below average, with a slow warming trend expected toward the end of the week, though we'll likely stay a few degrees shy of normal.

The biggest weather story will be the wind, with strong west to southwest gusts continuing through the weekend, especially on the north side of the valley and near the San Gorgonio Pass where gusts of 35-55 mph are expected, with isolated 65mph gusts along the desert slopes.

Winds ease slightly Sunday but remain breezy into early next week, with another uptick possible Monday into Tuesday.

If you have outdoor plans, be prepared for blowing dust and reduced visibility in the usual wind-prone areas.

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Katie Boer

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