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Storm Chances Ease Into Weekend

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Published 3:43 PM

High temperatures across the Coachella Valley will stay close to seasonal levels through much of next week, offering a little bit of a break from the recent heat.

A First Alert Weather Alert remains in effect through 7pm as monsoonal moisture continues to fuel opportunity for isolated thunderstorm development over the surrounding mountains. That said, morning's cloud cover limited some of the daytime heating and instability that helps produce thunderstorms, but we still have plenty of heat, moisture, and humidity in place to spark isolated storms later this afternoon.

While the valley is expected to stay dry, any stronger storms could produce gusty outflow winds, blowing dust, and occasional lightning nearby. Humidity will gradually ease this weekend as monsoonal moisture shifts east, with only a slight chance of a mountain thunderstorm through early next week.

Looking ahead, temperatures remain near normal while confidence decreases by the middle to latter part of next week as we'll be watching for another potential surge of monsoonal moisture.

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Katie Boer

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