A local man shares his story of having a criminal record and reacting to the criminal record relief bill

The Criminal Record Relief Bill or SB-731, will automatically seal conviction and arrest records for most ex-offenders who are not convicted of another felony for four years after completing their sentences and any parole or probation.

Records of arrests that don’t bring convictions also would be sealed. The bill signed by Governor Newsom went into effect on July 1st, 2023.

Statement from the Palm Springs Police Department:

“As a police agency, we will continue to fulfill our duty to enforce the law and work in compliance with the provisions set forth by SB 731. We remain committed to ensuring public safety and upholding the laws of our state." - Gustavo M. Araiza | Lieutenant

Statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department:

"The current legislature is hell bent on destroying our communities. One thing you will not find them doing is passing a victim relief bill. They coddle criminals at the expense of law-abiding residents." - Chad Bianco, Sheriff

