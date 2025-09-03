Parents raise concerns over school bus issues at CVUSD

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) — Some parents within the Coachella Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) are voicing growing concerns over ongoing school bus issues, including delayed pickups and technical glitches with the district's new bus tracking system.

According to several parents on Facebook, students have been left waiting at bus stops for extended periods. In some cases, buses have arrived significantly late, causing students to miss classroom time.

Adding to the confusion, CVUSD recently rolled out a new bus tracking app intended to give parents real-time updates on bus locations. While the app was designed to improve communication and provide peace of mind, some parents report that it’s not functioning as intended.

For now, many parents are unsure whether improvements will come soon.

