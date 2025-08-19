CVUSD Superintendent discusses new school year

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Students in the Coachella Valley Unified School District return to school this week and we're going in-depth with the district's superintendent.

Dr. Frances Esparza says the goal is to make sure students and teachers have everything they need to succeed. One of the biggest changes includes the new North Shore Elementary School.

CVUSD also re-launched its website, which aims to provide more information to students and staff.

There's also a new tracking system for transportation.

"So for the first time ever, we'll be able to track all our buses. Students can get on the bus, swipe their ID, and their parents can track them on an app on the biofi app and track when they get to school, when they're on track to come home and get off the bus," Esparza said.

The new school year begins on Wednesday.