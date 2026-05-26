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First Alert Weather Alert Extended for Strong Winds & Blowing Dust

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Updated
today at 3:22 PM
Published 3:15 PM

A First Alert Weather Alert has been extended through Wednesday night as gusty winds, blowing dust, and much cooler temperatures continue to impact the Coachella Valley, and nearby mountains and deserts. Winds are expected to peak this evening, but breezy to locally strong conditions will likely continue through Wednesday with another round of dusty air and reduced visibility at times. So, we're not out of the thick of it just yet. 

We'll see the strongest winds across the San Gorgonio Pass, northern Coachella Valley, high desert and part of the I-10 corridor, where gusts could reach 40-50 MPH with isolated gusts potentially topping 65 MPH near Whitewater. A Wind Advisory is in place until 5am Thursday for Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego Deserts, San Gorgonio Pass, Twentynine Palms, Morongo Valley and Yucca Valley. 

While most of the CV is not under the wind advisory—we'll still see some good gusty conditions and I expect widespread gusts near 30-40mph for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Areas of blowing dust may create visibility challenges on roadways, especially near open desert areas and typical wind-prone spots.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a Windblown Dust Advisory through 5am Wednesday. Currently wash roads like Gene Autry are closed because of poor visibility. 

Air quality will likely decrease, from moderate to unhealthy depending on how much dust gets kicked up this afternoon and evening.

Aside from the big talker--winds--our temperatures are seeing a pretty dramatic drop into the upper 70s and 80s Wednesday and Thursday, about 15-20 degrees cooler than Memorial Day weekend.

Winds will gradually weaken Thursday night with calmer and warmer weather returning into the weekend. Temperatures rebound steadily Friday through early next week, with highs climbing back to triple digits by early next week. 

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Katie Boer

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