Arrest made in Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bombing

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — Federal authorities have made an arrest in connection with the deadly car bombing outside a Palm Springs fertility clinic last month. The FBI confirms the suspect was taken into custody late Tuesday night at JFK Airport in New York.

It's being reported that the arrested individual is believed to have helped provide materials used in the May 17 explosion at American Reproductive Centers, a targeted act that federal officials have classified as domestic terrorism.

The primary suspect in the bombing, 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus, was found dead at the scene near the detonated vehicle. At least five others were injured in the blast, which damaged the clinic and threatened the safety of thousands of stored embryos and eggs. Thanks to swift action by first responders, the biological materials were preserved.

Authorities say the newly arrested suspect will appear in federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday before being extradited to California to face charges.

While the motive has not been officially confirmed, multiple sources say investigators are exploring connections to anti-natalist extremist beliefs — a philosophy opposing reproduction and human birth. Reddit previously banned an affiliated online group following the attack.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates both on-air and online.