Palm Springs City Council update on recovery efforts after bombing

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A city still healing.

Palm Springs City Councilmembers are expected to vote Wednesday night on new recovery measures aimed at helping businesses impacted by the devastating terror attack earlier this month.

On the agenda is Consent Item Q, which would establish a disaster overlay zone around the hardest-hit buildings.

If approved, it would provide reduced permit fees and expedited reviews for property owners seeking to repair or reconstruct damaged buildings.

Officials said more than 40 properties sustained damage, with at least 8 buildings deemed unsafe to occupy.

Palm Springs city leaders, police and fire officials will also share a public updated on the recovery effort.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

