FBI: Palm Springs bombing suspect had history of clinic attack ideation

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - New details have emerged about Guy Edward Bartkus, the suspect behind the deadly May 17 bombing at a Palm Springs fertility clinic.

According to a newly released report from the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, Bartkus had previously expressed ideations of attacking clinics. Investigators say he held anti-natalist beliefs — the view that it is morally wrong to bring new life into the world — and had posted online content supporting those views.

Authorities say the attack on the American Reproductive Centers was premeditated and ideologically motivated. The explosion killed Bartkus and injured four others.

The FBI is continuing its investigation and is urging the public to submit any relevant tips, images or video footage related to the incident.

