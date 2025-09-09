Skip to Content
Fentanyl Crisis: Children Exposed – Thursday at 6PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - A tragic case in Desert Hot Springs is shining a spotlight on the growing danger of fentanyl — not just for users, but for the most vulnerable: children.

An I-Team investigation has uncovered two separate cases in the last two years where children under the age of four died from fentanyl exposure in Desert Hot Springs alone. One of those children was just two years old.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office is pursuing harsh penalties in fentanyl-related deaths. But fentanyl awareness advocates argue more accountability is needed.

“Less than 2% of all drug deaths result in the conviction of a drug dealer and we need to reverse that,” said Matt Capelouto, who lost his daughter Alexandra to fentanyl poisoning in 2019.

While Narcan, a medication that reverses opioid overdoses, is widely available, it’s not stopping usage — just the fatal overdoses.

“It’s not uncommon to see even unhoused people out in the streets who are fentanyl users have a whole bunch of Narcan with them,” Carranza noted.

