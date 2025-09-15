Skip to Content
Salton Sea: Toxic Reality – Tuesday at 6PM

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Toxic emissions at the Salton Sea and how it's impacting the air we breathe.

"The odor just sticks to you."

Widespread pollution, low oxygen levels, and poor health of residents along the lake.

"The pollution in the Salton Sea is much worse than what the government data suggests."

New information on the dangers of the Salton Sea in an exclusive interview, as one expert reveals why the problem is worse than previously thought.

Watch Angela Chen's in-depth special report, "Salton Sea Toxic Reality," Tuesday at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.

Click here to check out Angela Chen's award-winning series on the Salton Sea

