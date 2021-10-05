Now Hiring: Olive Crest looking to fill several positions for new Palm Desert center

Jobs

Olive Crest works with Coachella Valley families to put an end to child abuse and now you can join them in their cause.

"So we do that through equipping families, giving them resources, we have mental health services, just wherever a family's at in that, either. If it's a preventative, a crisis moment, or even aftercare moment, we want to be able to meet them in that area," said Carli Quincey, HR director at Olive Crest.

The non-profit is opening its new Olive Crest Counseling Center in Palm Desert and is looking to fill several positions there.

"So really being on the front lines serving them. So from mental health, clinical openings to those that are working with the parents and providing resources and networks, and also those that are dealing with case management and facilitation. So working with social workers and the teams in our wraparound program," Quincey said.

Olive Crest says that some positions do need experience in a clinical setting, but for others, there are no educational requirements. Instead -- they are looking for people with a personal connection to the work.

"Looking for a personal connection of how can you help show someone how to navigate maybe this difficult time? How can we provide resources?," Quincey said "Everyone who comes here has that mission of we're going to stop child abuse, we're going to do what we can for this one life at a time."

Right now, all of the open positions at Olive Crest are full-time and eligible for benefits like medical, dental, and vision insurance. They also offer educational and leadership opportunities to help you grow in your career, from internships with other departments at the non-profit, to partnerships with local universities.

"So we are always looking for ways to try and encourage staff to continue that education and continue that learning," Quincey said.

The Olive Crest team says that they bring years of experience that new hires can learn from.

"You create those close relationships and you know that you have a team that you can trust. And so even if you are serving in the field, you don't feel like you're isolated or alone," Quincey said.

Those who work at olive crest say that the job is more than a 9 to 5, it's a calling. And it's that dedication to the cause that brings them together.

"I'd think everyone really wants to wake up in the morning, knowing that you're making a difference that the job that you do is making the world a better place. And I truly believe that anyone who works at olive crest can say that every single day," Quincey said.

To apply, visit https://www.olivecrest.org/. Spanish speakers are encouraged to apply.

The Olive Crest Counseling Center will be located at 76105 Merle Drive, Suite 100, in Palm Desert.

The counseling services are provided for the Coachella Valley through Community referrals. The non-profit will be working with children and families, with the population focusing on youth anywhere from 0-18 years of age. Many of the youth served will have mid-level acuity cases.

Olive Crest will be starting with a team of 7 including 2 Clinicians, 1 Parent Partner, 1 Peer Specialist, and additional leadership and administrative support. This team will begin by growing services to 60 clients with potential to grow the clinical team and serve many more throughout the community.