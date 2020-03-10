Riverside County Declares Public Health Emergencies

News

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve both a local health emergency and local emergency in response to coronavirus.

The emergency proclamations would make it easier for the county to take action and impose new policies in response to the outbreak.

"This introduces a new phase in the county's response," County Public Health Officer Cameron Kaiser said. "Previously, we concentrated primarily on prevention to the best that we could. But now that the virus must be present in at least some portions of the county, it's now inevitable it will be present, in the future, in all of it."

Health officials confirmed this week four people in the Coachella Valley tested positive for the virus.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates.