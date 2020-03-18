Skip to Content
5.7 Magnitude earthquake shakes Salt Lake City

The US Geological Survey reported a Magnitude 5.7 earthquake that shook residents in Salt Lake City, Utah early Wednesday morning.

The quake was felt up and down the Wasatch front at 7:09 a.m. MDT., 6:09 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The Utah Emergency Management Agency said the quake was the state's largest since 1992. That's when a 5.9 Magnitude quake shook St. George.

