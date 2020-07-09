DSUSD set to address back-to-school plans

News

Desert Sands Unified School District is addressing their reopening options for the fall in tonight's virtual meeting.

Here are some of the choices they are considering: starting school with a complete distance learning approach. Then, by labor day, transition into a hybrid model, a blend of both online and in-class instruction as long as health guidelines permit.

Classes are still scheduled to resume August 19-th. Other options offered include independent study through their Horizon School and Homeschooling through their accredited k-8 alternative education program.

