Palm Springs Aerial Tramway receives first visitors after months-long closure

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is back open after being closed since mid-March. The tourist attraction reopened on Friday, along with new safety measures in place.

“It’s very important that we have the confidence to welcome people back and we want to create an experience that is both memorable, but also safe,” Vice President of Human Resources and Risk Management for the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, Majorie Delacruz told News Channel 3 on Friday.

Delacruz said they will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and will take temperatures, sanitize stations between visitors, and promote temperature checks among other things.

The Tram's hours will also fluctuate, and visitors will need to book reservations in advanced.

