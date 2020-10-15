Illegal marijuana grow operation in Thousand Palms shut down, two suspects arrested
Riverside County Sheriff's Department conducted a search warrant this morning at a warehouse on Metroplex Drive in Thousand Palms.
Detectives received a tip about an illegal marijuana grow house in Thousand Palms. Two male suspects have been arrested. Detectives found thousands of marijuana plants inside. Various chemicals and fertilizers were also found, investigators say. Detectives remain on scene investigating.
Comments