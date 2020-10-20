Meet the candidates running for Indian Wells city council

News

The city of Indian Wells has five running candidates and three spots to fill. The five candidates are incumbent Kimberly Muzik, Donna Griffith. Douglas Hanson, Greg Sanders, and Kathy Strong.

Kimberly Muzik is currently on the council and has been living in the Coachella Valley for 33 years. She said, “When I came on board the 10 year budget the last couple years we were in the red showing that we would be in the red if we didn’t make corrections.” She said, now the city is in the black, meaning they are financially solvent. Muzik talked about COVID-19 hitting the world and how Indian Wells depends on tourism and that it has affected their economy. To gain tourism back, she hopes to continue to appeal to the driving vacationers. She said, “And now that hotels are back open again, we are concentrating about people who are 2, 4, 6 hours away that can drive and don’t have to have the airplane to get them here.” She said the city has been looking at many ways to cut budgets, “And the Indian Wells golf resort, they have looked line by line cutting wherever they can because that of course is the city and a benefit to our residents.”

Muzik also looking ahead to affordable housing, “We have put on the books a company that is very familiar with affordable housing and we are hoping to see their plans in the next few months.” As well as continuing with development on HWY 111 and miles on the east and west sides.

Muzik expressed always having an open door for the community for people to call or email and she will be open to listen and help with their concerns and suggestions. “I have compassion, and I have drive, and I want to keep the momentum going we have had the past 4 years. I am really hoping that the residents will trust in me again and vote for me for the next 4 years,” said Muzik.

Donna Griffith has lived in the Coachella Valley for 55 years. She called herself a fiscal conservative by wanting to maintain the current budget through the pandemic. She said, “What’s important to us is to look to what can we do for economic development in Indian Wells that is outside of tourism.” She expressed that revitalization of the Indian Wells shopping center is a key component in this. “I think it’s important for us as indian wells residents and council members, anybody here, to support the businesses that are there and to bring new businesses in,” said Griffith. Griffith also looking to prioritize the affordable housing mandate. She said, “It’s something that if we bury our heads in the sand and we don’t meet the challenge, the city can come in and take our land. We have 10 acres that’s owned by the housing authority on HWY 111.”

Griffith expressed her care for the Coachella Valley and wanting to take it into the future. She said, “I am a very well informed candidate in that I have attended the city council meetings and strategic planning meetings and really been involved in our city.” Lastly, added, “Mostly I am very concerned about protecting the quality of life for our residents in "Indian Wells.”

Douglas Hanson grew up in West Virginia and was in the Navy. He said he came to Indian Wells and fell in love for the city. He previously served on council for eight years. He is hoping to preserve the major amenity, the Indian Wells Golf Resort. He said, “It is our epicenter, it’s where the residents come to congregate. That is one of the reasons why I am running for city council. I want to keep it that way.” Hanson expressed that the city doesn't have soccer fields, aquatic parks, football fields, but they do have the golf resort. Hanson also called to bring back tourism to the city and work with city council members as a team to move Indian Wells forward. He said, “I have the experience, I have the leadership capability, I have the knowledge.” He also mentioned bringing in the new candidates that get elected and mentoring them.

Like other candidates, Hanson urged that the city needs to appeal to the driving tourists. “Let’s hop in the car, let’s go to Indian Wells, let’s play some golf, let’s relax, let’s go to the pool, let’s go to the water park at the Hyatt,” Hanson expressed that those are the things that need to be promoted this winter, especially to coastal friends.

Hanson said that the city council exists for and because of residents. He said, “No one will look after them better than I. No one will protect the pocket book, the purse, better than I.”

Greg Sanders has spent 43 years as an attorney practicing planning and zoning laws, as well as, working on the management committee of a national business administration. He said he is eager to bring his qualifications to council. Sanders voiced, “It’s very important for the city council to be prioritizing in terms of the budget, and for me, public safety which includes police, fire, and paramedic services are paramount.” Sanders said, “There are some significant planning and zoning matters that will be coming before the council, including the proposed affordable housing project.” He expressed adamantly opposing the affordable housing project. He said, “Not because it’s an affordable housing project but because it’s the wrong project, at the wrong place, at the wrong time.” He mentioned there are alternatives like a regional approach to solving the affordable housing problem that would require the city to team up with other cities in the area.

Sanders also expressed aiming to get a grip on the declining revenue and produce a balanced budget with a huge loss from tourism to the city. Sanders wanting to prioritize public safety, “As far as I’m concerned in this kind of budget crunch, everything else is expendable.”

Other lesser issues Sanders expressed working for include the former Ralph's grocery store at the Village Center. He said, “The city needs to actively arm-and-arm with the owner of the center pursue a tenant, preferably a grocery store.” Sanders lastly said during this time, “I think I am the most experienced candidate in the race... I don’t think there is time for on the job training for new members of the city council.”

Kathy Strong has lived in the Coachella Valley for over 30 years. Her entire career has been working in tourism, being the author of 20 travel guide books. She emphasized tourism being her number one goal to help the city, “If you ask what the number one issue facing cities in the valley... it’s loss of tourism.” Strong advocated for a strategic approach since the area is competing with other tourism rich areas and for everyone to work together to accomplish it. “Letting the traveler know that it’s safe to come here, safety is number one,” Strong said. Like other candidates, looking to the drive market for tourism, “The drive market which we would be appealing to is wonderful. We have extended it and we are looking at 30 million people now.” She said the drive market is looking for outdoor recreation, which Indian Wells is famous for, with pools, tennis, and golf.

Strong optimistic to change the future of Indian Wells, “I have wonderfully skilled opponents in the race that can do a wonderful job, but I am the only one with a tourism background. And it’s basically fundamental to addressing every other issue we have in the city.”

The top three vote-getters will win the race.