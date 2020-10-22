Indio to host annual State of the City address and business awards program virtually

News

The City of Indio is hosting their annual State of the City address and business awards program virtually this year due to the pandemic.

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and will be broadcast from Fantasy Springs. Indio city leaders and the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce are encouraging the public to watch online.

The event will be accessible for viewing on the City of Indio and the Greater Coachella Valley of Commerce's Facebook pages. There will be an encore broadcast at 6:30 p.m.

Indio Chamber of Commerce President Erick Becerril will preside over the business portion of the event, honoring four organizations in Indio, including presenting an inaugural "Nonprofit of the Year" award. Indio Mayor Glenn Miller will also honor one organization with the "Mayor's Award."

"The State of the City is our opportunity to really showcase what Indio is doing—not just to our own residents, but to all of Southern California," said Mayor Miller. "This year our State of the City includes much more than an economic snapshot. We are exploring the City's Legacy at 90 years old, which of course, will include all the ups and downs of 2020."