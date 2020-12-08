5 firefighters, 2 residents injured in early morning Indio house fire

News

Five firefighters were being treated for what were believed to be non life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning following an early morning house fire.

The flames were reported at 2:23 a.m. at a home along the 81100 block of Durango Drive near Madison Street and Avenue 46.

Video from the scene showed extensive fire and smoke damage to the front of the structure.

CalFire said the 5 injured firefighters were taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, according to a CalFire statement.

Two residents also suffered non life-threatening injuries and were being evaluated by medics at the scene.

Residential Structure Fire in Indio RPT @ 2:23 AM - 81100 Blk Durango Dr. Firefighters on scene of a working structure fire. 3 Firefighters injured and are being transported to area hospital for further evaluation. 10 ENG, 2 TRKS, 4 MEDICS #Durango Incident pic.twitter.com/YdqBKqSY0x — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) December 8, 2020

Details on the fire's cause remains under investigation and firefighters remained on the scene for hours for overhaul and salvage operations.

