More pandemic aid coming to small businesses

The new year comes with a new round of support for struggling small businesses, but this time there are stricter rules to ensure publicly-traded companies don't get the money.

The COVID-19 relief bill signed by President Donald Trump consists of $285 billion available for the Paycheck Protection Program.

To apply for a PPP loan, click here.

California also opened their application process for small businesses and nonprofits seeking grants from the state’s Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. The deadline has been extended to January 13th.

To apply for CA's COVID-19 relief, click here.