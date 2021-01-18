Americorps NCCC volunteers arrive at FIND Food Bank to help assist in food hunger crisis

News

Eight volunteers from Americorps NCCC arrived at FIND Food Bank on Monday to help with the Valley’s food insecurity crisis.

Americorps NCCC is a group designed for young adults to travel the country and serve full-time in areas that need it most.

They provide help during natural disasters like wildfires and hurricanes and they also help with the hunger crisis.

“We’re excited to get down to Indio and help out with the food bank," team lead with Americorps NCCC, Katelynn Demskie told News Channel 3. "We know there’s an incredible need in the community so we’re excited to learn about the need, learn about the community and learn about the organization. We haven’t worked in a food bank yet so we want to see the ins and outs of how that works so we’re super excited," she added.

FIND Food Bank applied for to have these volunteers come and help.

FIND is also currently receiving assistance from the national guard and AmeriCorps Vista.

This team will help FIND Food Bank for three months. They’ll work inside the warehouse with sorting and packaging food. They’ll also work out in the community at FIND Food Bank's mobile food distribution sites.