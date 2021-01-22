Riverside County leaders set to discuss emergency operations and vaccine rollout

News

On Friday at noon Supervisor V. Manuel Perez will hold a briefing with Coachella Valley leaders to discuss the current state of emergency operations. Past discussions have included topics related to vaccinations, overwhelmed hospitals and action plans to help alleviate the strain.

On Thursday Riverside County issued an apology after its website to schedule vaccination appointments crashed.

The county made 3,900 appointments available Thursday at noon. When people went to sign-up many were met with a blank white "504 error" code page. Others who were able to get into the website filled out pages of registration forms only to find that the appointments had been filled.

“Residents are understandably frustrated that the appointment website did not perform today,” said Juan C. Perez, Riverside County Interim County Executive Officer. “While we worked with our vendor to ensure it would be operational [Thursday], unfortunately, it was not. Frankly, that’s unacceptable. We apologize for this unfortunate situation and will soon direct residents to a new website.”

Currently on the county website, all appointments are full while upcoming clinics will be made available on Saturday, January 23 at noon, according to the county.

