La Quinta’s Mayor accuses resident of making a threat against the City Council

La Quinta's Mayor says a resident made a threat against the City Council during a recent meeting on the future of short-term vacation rentals in the city.

But that resident says 'no way.' He and others argue the city owes him an apology.

"I was shocked. I was dumb-founded," said long-time La Quinta Cove resident, Paul Quill.

Quill says he was amazed anyone could have garnered a 'threat' and 'safety concern' over what he said at a recent meeting, January 27, when he suggested a referendum be called to ban short-term vacation rentals if the city council doesn't listen to its voting residents and act on the divisive issue first.

