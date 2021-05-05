Riverside County Planning Commission votes to move forward with Palm Desert arena

News

On Wednesday morning the Riverside County Planning Commission voted unanimously to allow the construction of a multi-use arena to move forward in Palm Desert. The vote passed 5-0 for the $250 million project, which is scheduled to break ground some time this month.

Coachella Valley Arena, the temporary name for the state-of-the-art facility, will serve as the home of the AHL hockey team, starting in 2022.

The arena will also be used for other entertainment, such as concerts and live sporting events. In an area that hosts Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, as well as professional sporting events like the BNP Paribas Open and the American Express, the thought is to have a multi-purpose arena for sports and entertainment.

Developers involved in the project lauded that it will also be an environmentally sound project that will be powered by solar energy, but many residents have criticized those claims.

