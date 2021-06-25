Local father speaks out over son’s drowning in boating accident at Lake Havasu

Local News

The father of 16-year-old Isaiah Benz is speaking out over his son's tragic death. Benz, who lived in Canoga Park, was at Lake Havasu, Arizona on Monday with relatives when he was involved in a boating accident, according to his father, Kris Benz.

Investigators said Isaiah and others rented a pontoon and at one point got out of the boat to go swimming. High winds appeared and separated Benz from his group. Others jumped into the water to try to save Isaiah but nearly drowned themselves.

Crews search for Benz, Credit: Mojave County Sheriff's Office

The teen's body was recovered from the bottom of the lake in the South Basin of Lake Havasu, according to the Mojave County Sheriff's Department.

Isaiah was a resident of Canoga Park, however, his father lives in Palm Springs and would come down to visit him. Benz said his son was the quarterback for Canoga Park High School. He enjoyed a number of sports including bowling, something they did together.

Coming up at 5 p.m. hear from Isaiah's father and what he has to say about the sudden death of his son.