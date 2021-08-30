Palm Springs Aerial Tramway closes for month-long maintenance

News

Labor Day will be the last day for people to ride the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway for nearly a month while it is closed for annual maintenance, it was announced today.

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will cease operations Sept. 7 to roughly Oct. 4 for track rope repositioning, changing of pendant ropes and mechanical and electrical testing.

"We regret the inconvenience our annual maintenance shutdown causes our guests, but since we run seven-days-a-week year-round, this time allows us to complete projects we cannot do when we are open to the public,'' Tramway

General Manager Nancy Nichols said.

The Oct. 4 reopening day is a tentative date, according to the company.