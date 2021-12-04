Texas police officer ‘hero’ shot to death while responding to disturbance

By Kelly Murray and Raja Razek, CNN

A police officer has died from gunshot wounds he sustained while responding to a disturbance in Mesquite, Texas, authorities said.

At 1:40 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a disturbance near a grocery store at the 1500 block of S. Beltline Road, police said.

“During the course of the investigation, the officer was shot, and a male suspect was also shot. Both were transported to local area hospitals, and the officer succumbed to his wounds,” Mesquite police said in a post to their official Facebook page.

The officer was struck two times, and the suspect was struck once, Mesquite Police Chief David Gill, said.

“This was a senseless act of violence that ripped a loving father and husband from his family,” Chief Gill said, swallowing back tears. “He was a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite police department. He was a good man, a good friend, a good officer.”

The suspect remains in critical condition, according to CNN affiliate WFAA.

WFAA quotes witnesses as saying they heard around four to six gunshots, and that they were shocked because they feel the area is normally safe.

Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement, “Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of the Mesquite Police Department officer who passed away this evening.

“This tragedy is a solemn reminder of the risks our law enforcement officers take every day by putting their lives on the line to serve and protect our communities.”

Dallas Police Department Chief Eddie Garcia tweeted, “Praying and mourning alongside our brothers and sisters from @MesquitePD_TX, their fallen hero and his family. The @DallasPD also wears your patch today, and for as long as you need our assistance.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.