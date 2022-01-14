FIND Food Bank in urgent need of volunteers

FIND Food Bank is calling on existing volunteers and those who might be interested in signing up to volunteer at upcoming distribution events.

Like many other institutions, the latest COVID-19 surge has put a strain on the non-profits staffing. The Army National Guard has been helping get food into the pantries of Coachella Valley families, but they will only be assisting until March.

The food bank worked to ensure children did not go without food during the holiday break, but now that classes have resumed the need for assistance is still dire. The bank is hosting a distribution event at Oasis Elementary School in Thermal today from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The food bank said it has upcoming volunteer events that are in urgent need of volunteer support the week of January 17-22. Although people are encouraged to sign up for volunteer events that fit with their schedules, as the need for help is constant.

Anyone interested in volunteering should register for all events so the bank can have an accurate count. If you have any questions about registration you can call 760.848.8710.

Tune into News Channel 3 at 5:00 p.m. for more on where the need for immediate food assistance stands in the Coachella Valley.