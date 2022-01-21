I-10 traffic slow through Bermuda Dunes following collision

Freeway traffic was slow through Bermuda Dunes Friday morning following a collision involving a big rig truck and a car east of Washington Street.

No injuries were reported in the collision reported at 5:35 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Eastbound traffic was backed up to Washington Street as first responders worked to clear the vehicles. Westbound traffic was not impacted.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.