Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:53 PM

US vs Mexico, Jamaica, Haiti in Women’s World Cup qualifying

By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer

The United States will play Mexico, Jamaica and Haiti in Group A at the CONCACAF W Championship this summer, which will determine qualifiers for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago are in Group B of the North and Central American and Caribbean tournament, to be played from July 4-18 at Monterrey, Mexico. The top two teams in each group earn spots in the World Cup, to be played in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20 next year.

News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content