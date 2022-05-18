I-10 traffic slow westbound through Palm Desert

Interstate 10 traffic was being slowed Wednesday morning in the westbound lanes through Palm Desert from Washington Street to Monterey Avenue.

There was no immediate word on what was causing the delays.

The CHP reported a collision just west of Washington Street at 7:58 a.m. involving four vehicles. There was no word of any injuries.

Further westbound, there was no notice of any road construction in the area west of Cook Street, but traffic was slow there as well.

