Former valley basketball coach pleads guilty to sex charges

A former Shadow Hills High School basketball coach is pleading guilty to charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl, who he coached.

36-year old Ryan Leron Towner was arrested last June, accused of felony counts of lewd acts with a child under 14 with force, and unlawful intercourse with a minor.

Towner made his plea on Monday directly to the court, without an agreement of sentencing with prosecutors.

Towner is scheduled to be sentenced in August. The judge says he could possibly face two years and eight months in prison. Towner is currently out of custody on 55-thousand dollar bail.